PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — One person was found dead Thursday inside a pickup truck submerged in the St. Clair River in Port Huron, police said.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft noticed the vehicle in the river about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the Port Huron Police Department said.

The vehicle might have entered the river several days ago, investigators said.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.