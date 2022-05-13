OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is weighing in on the decision by the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education to delay a third-party review of the deadly shooting at Oxford High School.

This comes after the board declined Attorney General Dana Nessel’s second offer to conduct an independent investigation. Nessel renewed the offer last month after meeting with families, who she said was seeking to learn more about what happened on Nov. 30.

She previously offered the third-party review back in December the first time, but that was also declined by the board.

“I am deeply disappointed by the school board’s repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021,” Nessel said in response to the board’s second time declining the offer. “My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan.”

Four students were killed in the shooting. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

The accused shooter, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is facing multiple charges. The teen’s parents are also charged in connection with the shooting.

School board president Thomas Donnely says any independent investigation should wait until after criminal proceedings are over.

McDonald says there is no reason to delay the third-party review, saying “An independent commission can conduct a thorough analysis of the events and factors that contributed to the shooting…”