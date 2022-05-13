(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police officials, along with a few local police departments, are cracking down on the state’s “Move Over” law under the Operation Guardian Angel traffic initiative.
The focus areas were Interstate 94, I-96 and I-696. MSP’s Second District Motor Unit worked in conjunction with the Farmington Hills Police Department, Livonia Police Department and Romulus Police Department.READ MORE: Oakland County Prosecutor: 'No Reason' To Delay Independent Review Of Oxford High School Shooting
Here are some stats from the one-day operation on Wednesday:
- Stops: 193
- Failed to move over: 44
- Speeding: 99 (top speed was 107 mph)
- Texting: 8
- Seatbelt: 7
- Other violations: 14
- Warnings: 100
- Arrests: 13 (7 felony arrests and 6 misdemeanors)
The “Move Over” law, which went into effect in 2019, requires drivers to slow down 10 mph below the posted speed limit, as well as to yield their lane when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
Drivers in violation are subject to two points on their driver’s license and fines up to $400.MORE NEWS: Canine Advocacy Program Helps Children Through Testimonies, Court Appearances
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.