ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoo says it is calling off its search for a 5-month wallaby that went missing last weekend.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce we are ceasing our search for the wallaby joey who was discovered missing on Sunday, May 8,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas. We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive,” they added.