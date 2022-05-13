ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Zoo says it is calling off its search for a 5-month wallaby that went missing last weekend.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce we are ceasing our search for the wallaby joey who was discovered missing on Sunday, May 8,” zoo officials said in a Facebook post on Friday.
“We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas. We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive,” they added.
Animal care staff say when they checked the Australian outback adventure habitat on Sunday, the wallaby had disappeared. Surveillance cameras were being checked throughout the zoo.
The joey’s still nursing, and zookeepers were worried that it would not survive an extended amount of time away from its mother’s pouch.
Officials say they are going to revisit policies and procedures to “ensure we are doing everything possible to preserve the life and welfare of the animals in our care.”
They say the mother, 4-year-old Sprocket, appears to be healthy and doing well.
