(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a quadruple shooting that happened earlier this week.
On Thursday, three people were arrested for the shooting that injured four people. Police say two of the suspects arrested are juveniles and one of them has since been released. In addition, four guns were also recovered in the search warrant.READ MORE: Michigan Professors Push 'Pee For Peonies' Urine Diversion Plan
Police on Friday say they are now searching for two additional persons of interest.
The shooting happened on May 9 in the 12600 block of McCoy Circle.
According to DPD, about 30 shots were fired after a fight broke out involving nearly 20 people, including teens.READ MORE: Person Found Dead In Truck Submerged In St. Clair River
The four male victims are between the ages of 15 and 29.
On Tuesday, police say one of the victims was released from the hospital and the other three were in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD’s Fifth Precinct detective unit at 313-596-5240.MORE NEWS: Tesla, Twitter Shares Drop As Elon Musk's Legal Issues Grow
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.