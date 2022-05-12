(CBS DETROIT) – “My baby, has to be recovered from trash,” cried Cierra Milton, mother of 17 year old Zion Foster of Eastpointe.

A mother’s worse nightmare as investigators shift their search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster, to a landfill on 29 mile in Lenox Township.

“I had hoped to be able to provide, good news to Mrs. Milton but the likelihood of that happening is such that its not going to likely happen,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

Law enforcement and other agencies from Macomb and Wayne Counties announcing Operation Justice for Zion during a press conference at the Lenox Township Town Hall Thursday.

The committee made up of nearly 20 agencies will search the landfill in hopes of recovering Fosters remains.

Although the investigation is ongoing, DPD who’s heading the efforts, say they have strong evidence to believe Foster is deceased and who is responsible.

“On January 4th Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and she left her home with an individual named Jaylin Brazier and she never returned,” said Commander Michael Mcginnis with the Detroit Police Department Homicide Division.

Brazier who is Foster’s cousin has long been a suspect in her disappearance. Although he has not been formerly charged with anything more than lying to police, DPD has submitted a warrant request to the prosecutor’s office.

“I wish I could get into specifics and details with not only Mrs. Milton but with all of you, I know if I could you would all be as disgusted as we are with this case,” Mcginnis said.

Starting around May 31, crews of 70 will be out digging through a 100 square foot large section area of the landfill for several weeks.

Hoping to give this heartbroken mother some closure.

“I hope that we find out what happened to Zion, so justice can be served right,” Milton said

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.