FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in a February crash that killed a Flint police captain after the youth allegedly lost control of an SUV while speeding as he tried to pass other vehicles.
A petition filed by Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton requests that the Montrose teen be designated as an adult for trial on felony counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death, Leyton's office said Wednesday in a statement.
The charges stem from a Feb. 4 crash that killed Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie while he was on duty.
The prosecutor's office said the teen defendant was driving a Chevy Traverse in Mount Morris Township in poor road conditions after a snowfall when he tried to pass several vehicles while speeding.
“As the vehicles he was passing slowed to allow him back into the southbound lane, the teen’s vehicle began to sway and he lost control and crossed back into the northbound lane, striking a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driven by Birnie,” according to the release.
Birnie, a 53-year-old military veteran and a Flint officer for 26 years, died at at a hospital.
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.