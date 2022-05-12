Southfield (CW50) – Bookstock is back! After a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan’s largest used book and media sale returns.
The event takes place May 15th through May 22nd at Laurel Park Place. There are a variety of specialized days with a presale kicking off on Sunday, May 15th at 8:15am. The presale has a $20 admission, and offers shoppers first crack at this year's treasures of over 400,000 books and various forms of media.
Teacher Appreciation days at Bookstock will be held on Tuesday, May 17th and Wednesday, May 18th. On these days, all teachers will receive a 50% discount when they show a valid ID at checkout from 2-7pm.
On the final day, May 22nd, all remaining pieces of media will be half off.
Bookstock is put together each year by a dedicated non-profit organizations that support education, literacy, and after school programs around metro Detroit.
After the sale is over, non-profit organizations can collect the remaining books for free if they provide proof that the organization they are representing is a licensed non-profit.
For more information, go to Bookstockmi.org
For more information, go to Bookstockmi.org

Roz Blanck, Co-Chair of Bookstock, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the importance of Bookstock returning to metro Detroit after a 2-year hiatus, and how the experience of Bookstock is far greater than just buying books online.
