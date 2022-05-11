DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Mayor Mike Duggan named Todd Bettison as the new Detroit deputy mayor.

Bettison — the first assistant chief of police — will begin his new role on May 23. His duties will include serving as a bridge to community leaders and activists and overseeing many aspects of city government.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Bettison replaces Conrad Mallett, who is the city’s new corporation counsel.

“I truly believe in servant leadership and being given this opportunity means I’ll be able to serve the people of the City of Detroit in new ways and in new areas,” Bettison said in a statement. “There is so much more we can accomplish for the people of this city if we are able to find common ground with those members of the community that disagree with us. I believe the best solutions are the ones developed collaboratively.”

Bettison has been with the Detroit Police Department for 27 years, which he oversaw all aspects of community relations as well as administrative functions of the department. His career with DPD started as a patrol officer before moving to sergeant five years later and then lieutenant the following year. He was later promoted to inspector, captain, commander and then chief in 2017.

As deputy director, he will fill in for Duggan if he is unable to fulfill his duties. Bettison will also oversee all enforcement-related activities in the city, including police and blight enforcement. Focus areas will include the fire department, emergency management and homeland security, building safety, engineering and environmental enforcement, community and faith-based affairs, civil rights, inclusion and opportunity, and government affairs.

“Todd Bettison has a remarkable ability to work positively with every type of community group to improve the city,” Duggan said in a statement. His leadership of the Neighborhood Police Officer program was a major part of changing the way the Detroit Police Department relates to Detroiters.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.