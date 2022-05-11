The world’s best golf players are coming back to Michigan, and people in the Benton Harbor area are getting excited.

“The community has really been starving for an event here after four years,” said Brandon Haney, the KitchenAid PGA Championship Senior Director.

It’s a time to highlight the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph area, and to show off a course that used to be industrial waste land.

“The Benton Harbor/Saint Joe area has done so much to really revitalize that area,” said Jeff Rea, President and CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber and President and CEO of Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce.” “The golf course is really a cornerstone of a large economic revitalization project that’s happened over the last several decades.”

And it really is, bringing 30-thousand visitors to Harbor Shores.

“The eyes of the whole world tune in to Benton Harbor for a couple days,” said Rea.

Broadcasting to more than 200 million households across 179 countries, with the whole world watching, it takes 1,200 volunteers to put together this PGA senior tour.

“We’re just a small piece to the revitalization story here that Harbor Shores has played a huge role in Benton Harbor,” said Haney.

Coming back after four years, the PGA Championship Director says there’s still some work to be done with the course and crews are currently building it.

Harbor Shores will be ready in time for visitors, even going bigger and better this year.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.