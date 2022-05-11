(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips on three suspects wanted in connection to a carjacking in Detroit.
On Monday, May 9, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., in the 19200 block of Dale, the 20-year-old male victim picked up a female suspect in his black 2013 Chevy Malibu, and then they drover to 23700 block of Clarita.
Police say the female suspect exited the vehicle to use the restroom, and then as she walked away, two armed male suspects approached the vehicle, robbed the victim, and demanded his car.
The victim complied and then all three suspects entered the vehicle and fled the scene.
Police describe the female victim as as 5’6”, long black and black hair that went down to her calf. She was last seen wearing a black bubble coat.
The two male suspects are described as 18-years-old, 5’8”, skinny build, wearing black clothing and black masks.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
