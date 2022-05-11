ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Another Michigan city is joining “No Mow May.”
Royal Oak voted this week to support the movement, urging homeowners to hold off on mowing their lawns until the end of the month.
Officials say allowing the grass to grow helps pollinators with habitats and increases the number of bees.
The city of Ann Arbor also joined the movement.
The city says joining is voluntary and residents who participate will not receive notices from code enforcement for only the month of May.
Those who participate can pick up a sign to place their lawn for $5. Signs can be picked up at city hall.
