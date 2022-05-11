(CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her brother, who are accused of providing false accounts after her 4-year-old son was shot in Taylor, have been charged.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Keaton Imanuel Crowder, 28, and the child's mother, 30-year-old Kiarra Christa Crowder, are both charged with one count of false report of a felony. Keaton Crowder is also charged with one count of careless discharge causing injury.
Authorities say at about 6:30 p.m. on May 3, Keaton Crowder was allegedly handling a shotgun in the home in the 15600 block of Court Village Lane when it accidentally fired, going through the floor and striking the child.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities say the brother and sister allegedly provided false information about the shooting during their initial encounter with police.
Detroit police were initially investigating the incident when they were notified by a local hospital about the child suffering a gunshot wound. At the time, it was unclear if the shooting happened in Detroit; however, it was later indicated that the incident happened in Taylor. The investigation was then turned over to Taylor police.
They were arraigned Friday and were given a $15,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 16 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 23.
