Southfield (CW50) – Everyone knows the important work that teachers do in our communities, and that work extends to the importance of teachers in the creative arts as well. At Bloomfield Hills High School, there is a band director, Alan Posner, whose love for music has brought him into a life of teaching the next generation of musicians. His work with these high schoolers even went as far as being recognized as a Grammy Teacher of the Year quarterfinalist in 2020.
His love for music began with his parents and only grew from there. Not only did his passion for music play a major role in his life, but his Jewish heritage did as well. Posner became a founding member of Kidz Klez, a group which taught kids the traditions of Klezmer music. A few years later Posner formed his own Klezmer band known as Klezundheit (a combination of Klezmer and Bless You!). Posner uses his band to help spread the traditional Jewish music of Klezmer across the community.
You can follow Klezundheit on their Facebook page: Facebook.com/Klezundheit
Posner plays saxophone in the band and his wife, Michelle, plays the flute. They also perform at Temple Beth El's music shabbat. Posner is a lifelong member of Temple Beth El, and was recognized for his work in The Detroit Jewish News' 36 Under 36 in 2022.
Alan Posner, Director of Bands at Bloomfield Hills High School, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his love for music and his Jewish heritage, and how he hopes to impact the next generation of musicians in his classrooms.
