DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — There may be a shorter summer for Detroit students.
Detroit Public Schools Community District board members are proposing a pre-Labor Day start date for students and staff. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the date change could boost student enrollment.
The tentative start date for school would be Aug. 29.
Students would finish school around the third week of June.
