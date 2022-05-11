Hyundai Recalls 215K Sonatas Due To Faulty Fuel HosesHyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. — most for a second time — because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The Kitchen Aid PGA Senior Championship Returns To Michigan May 25The world’s best golf players are coming back to the Michigan, and people in the Benton Harbor area are getting excited.

Avian Influenza Detected In Michigan's First Commercial Poultry FlockOfficials say the virus was detected in Muskegon County.

Whitmer Answers Questions About Lawsuit Filed To Protect Abortion Rights In MichiganWhitmer joined leadership at Wacker for a ribbon cutting and tour of their new North American Headquarters and state-of-the-art R&D lab in Ann Arbor. At the event, Gov. Whitmer answered questions about a lawsuit she filed with the Michigan Supreme Court on the topic of abortion.

The Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Is The Best Version Of America's Best-Selling TruckThe Ford F-150 Lightning may be the best pickup truck the company has ever made. All it took was making it completely electric, something that, not long ago, might have seemed off-brand for a traditional truck company like Ford.

Motor City Comic Con Returns, Bringing Several Celebrities To Michigan This WeekendThe Motor City Comic Con returns to Michigan from May 13 to May 15.