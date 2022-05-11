(CBS DETROIT) – The Oxford School District Board of Education declined Attorney General Dana Nessel’s second offer to perform an independent investigation on the Nov. 30 school shooting.

In December, Nessel offered the school board a team to independently investigate the situation, but that offer was also declined.

The shooting on Nov. 30 left four students dead at Oxford High School, and others were injured, including a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old school shooter, and his parents face several charges in connection to the school shooting.

Here’s Nessel’s full response to the school board declining her second offer:

“I am deeply disappointed by the school board’s repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021. My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan. The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency. The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event.

“My department can only perform an exhaustive and thorough review when we have the full cooperation of the school board and district. Absent that partnership, I am restricted to the publicly available information we have all read and reviewed. Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community. This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.