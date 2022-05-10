DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because their touch screens can overheat and go blank.
The recalls covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.
Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank.
Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays, settings that control windshield defrosters and indicators that say whether the cars are in drive, neutral and reverse. That can increase the risk of a crash.
Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that will improve temperature management for the computer. Updates began on May 3.
