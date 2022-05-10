(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan’s hospitals have been ranked fifth safest overall nationally, according to a biannual report from nonprofit organization The Leapfrog Group.
Hospitals in North Carolina, Virginia, Utah and Colorado ranked higher than the state. The 2022 Leapfrog Hospital safety Grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals on such measures as medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
More than 40 Michigan hospitals out of 82 received an "A" grade.
No hospital got an “F.”
Visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org to view the grades.
