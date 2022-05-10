Minnesota College Swimmer Who Saved 3 People From Drowning In Michigan Awarded Rare Carnegie MedalIn 2020, St. Cloud State swimmer Marena Kouba was on a beach in Michigan's Upper Penninsula when she spotted an uncle and his niece and nephew in the water. Kouba — who had no lifeguard training — grabbed the uncle’s hand and created a chain with the kids and channeled the leadership she’d learned.

Woman Pushes To Bring Cannabis Dispensaries To Her Michigan TownM.D. Patterson has been collecting signatures now for three weeks, for a ballot referendum to bring cannabis dispensaries into Niles Township.

Michigan Legislature Votes To Put Term Limits Proposal On BallotThe Michigan Legislature voted Tuesday to put before voters a constitutional amendment to revise the state's legislative term limits law and require state elected officials to disclose their personal financial information.

AAA: Michigan Average Gas Price Reaches New Record High Tuesday At $4.34 A GallonAccording to AAA, the state record sits $4.34 a gallon on Tuesday, which is two cents more than on Monday. Diesel sits at $5.25.

Michigan Nonprofit Files Lawsuit Against US Government For Lake Michigan ErosionNew Buffalo Shoreline Alliance filed a claim, claiming their 5th amendment rights were violated by the U.S. Government.

Michigan To Stop Bird Exhibitions Amid Spread Of Highly Pathogenic Avian InfluenzaMDARD Director Gary McDowell and State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland announced they are shutting down the 2022 exhibitions effective Tuesday until the state can go 30 days without a new detection of the virus.