INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing her boyfriend and a brother over the weekend was found dead Monday in a wooded area in southeastern Michigan, authorities said.
Ruby Taverner, 22, shot herself, the Oakland County sheriff's office said.
Investigators were seeking Taverner for the fatal shooting of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, at an apartment building in Independence Township.
“Our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind: Why?” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.
Muscat and Bishop Taverner were killed early Sunday.
