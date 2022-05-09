  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bishop Taverner, Double Killing, found in woods, Oakland County, Ray Muscat, Ruby Taverner, suspect found dead

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman suspected of killing her boyfriend and a brother over the weekend was found dead Monday in a wooded area in southeastern Michigan, authorities said.

Ruby Taverner, 22, shot herself, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.

READ MORE: Man From Oakland County Wins $242K Fantasy 5 Jackpot

Investigators were seeking Taverner for the fatal shooting of Ray Muscat, 26, and Bishop Taverner, 25, at an apartment building in Independence Township.

READ MORE: Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando

“Our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind: Why?” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

Muscat and Bishop Taverner were killed early Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Flint Residents Get Extension To File Claims Over Bad Water

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.