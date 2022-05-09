CHARMED – Friday, May 13, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is surprised by someone important from her past and tries to keep the peace when they collide with her present.READ MORE: Man From Oakland County Wins $242K Fantasy 5 Jackpot
Mel (Melonie Diaz), Kaela (Lucy Barrett), and Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) are on the trail of the Unseen, while Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Harry (Rupert Evans) seek assistance from a different powerful trio.READ MORE: Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando
Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#409).MORE NEWS: Woman Wanted In Double Slaying Of Boyfriend, Brother Found Dead In Woods
Original airdate 5/13/22.