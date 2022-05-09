MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
MAKING THE IMPOSSIBLE POSSIBLE — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Naathan Phan, Jonathan Goodwin, Eric Jones, Levent, and Stuart MacDonald (#806).
Original airdate 5/14/2022.