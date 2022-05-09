THE FLASH – Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love.READ MORE: Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando
The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.READ MORE: Woman Wanted In Double Slaying Of Boyfriend, Brother Found Dead In Woods
Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh (#814).
Original airdate 5/11/2022.MORE NEWS: Flint Residents Get Extension To File Claims Over Bad Water
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.