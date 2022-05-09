WALKER – Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CORDELL RIDES TO SAVE HIS FAMILY RANCH – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) reaches a breaking point with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) who sets her sights on revenge and the tensions between the Walker and Davidson families finally hit a fever pitch.READ MORE: Man From Oakland County Wins $242K Fantasy 5 Jackpot
Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#212).READ MORE: Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando
Original airdate 3/31/2022.MORE NEWS: Woman Wanted In Double Slaying Of Boyfriend, Brother Found Dead In Woods
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.