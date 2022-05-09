ALL AMERICAN – Monday, May 9, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to take the next step in his NIL journey, but everything could be at risk before it has a chance to get started.READ MORE: Man From Oakland County Wins $242K Fantasy 5 Jackpot
Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets caught up in her story and quickly learns it could cost her everything.
Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets a surprise that throws a wrench into his plans with Layla (Greta Onieogou).READ MORE: Former NBA, Michigan State Star Adreian Payne Shot, Killed In Orlando
Billy (Taye Diggs) is worried about his job and gets some sage advice that leads him to come up with a new plan.
Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) realize they could help each other in an unexpected way.
Crystle Roberson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Jennifer A. King (#418).MORE NEWS: Woman Wanted In Double Slaying Of Boyfriend, Brother Found Dead In Woods
Original airdate 5/09/2022.