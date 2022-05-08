DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Police say one person was taken into custody Sunday after scaling the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.
DPD says it is speaking to the person to determine a motive.
Police say they are still investigating the incident and plan to provide an update when available.
