Police: One Person Arrested After Scaling Renaissance Center In DetroitPolice say one person was taken into custody Sunday after scaling the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

Reward Offered For Information Leading To Arrest In 2019 Murder Of 2 Men In DetroitCrime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 shooting death of two men on Detroit's west side.

Dakkota Integrated Systems Officially Opens This Week At Detroit's Former Kettering High School SiteThe site of a former Detroit high school is now home to the new Dakkota Integrated Systems facility.

New Michigan Law Expands Access To Child Abuse RegistryGov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a measure expanding access to a Michigan child abuse registry, after seven years of pushing by the mother of a victim of abuse at the hands of a caregiver with previous convictions.

Video: Police In East Lansing Chase Shopper, Shoot Him In Parking LotPolice responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a East Lansing Meijer store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video.

CDC Investigating Over 100 Cases Of Unexplained Hepatitis In Children, Including 5 DeathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it's investigating 109 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children in 25 states and territories, including Michigan, that may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.