(CBS DETROIT) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2019 shooting death of two men on Detroit’s west side.

Authorities say in October 2019, Jermaine Williams and Ozie Terrell were at a home when two gunmen broke in and fired shots.

Another man in the home was also injured as he tried to escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

