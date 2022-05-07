  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The site of a former Detroit high school is now home to the new Dakkota Integrated Systems facility.

City officials say the 375,000-square foot building takes over the site of the former Kettering High School. The manufacturing plant, a major supplier to Stellantis’ Detroit assembly plants, is a Native American, women-owned company employing hundreds of Detroiters.

Officials say the company plans to bring 500 jobs, and another 75 projected at the plant, where 90% of employees identify as a minority.

The facility officially opened Thursday and will make instrument panels for various Jeep models.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.