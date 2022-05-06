(CBS DETROIT) — A Westland man accused of stabbing his wife has been charged with murder, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors charged William Scott Grant, 49, with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of felony murder and one count of torture.
He was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday morning in 18th District Court.
Authorities say at about 9 p.m. on May 3, Westland police were called to a home in the 32600 block of Judy Drive for a possible homicide. Police found a woman, identified as 45-year-old Sarah Grant, with lacerations across her body.
Police say Grant allegedly stabbed his wife with scissors multiple times. He fled the home before officers arrived, but an investigation led to his arrest later that day.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 19 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 26.
