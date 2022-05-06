Police Seize 4 Pounds Of Meth At Jackson-Area MotelPolice have seized four pounds of illegal drugs, guns, and cash after a narcotics team investigated rooms at a motel in Leoni Township.

MDARD: Bird Flu Identified In Backyard Flock In Oakland CountyAccording to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the virus was found in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock that contained about 40 birds of various species.

Metro Detroit Couple Saved Thousands Using Thrift Items As Wedding DecorA Metro Detroit couple used all thrifted items as wedding decor, saving thousands.

The Lake Express Ferry Leaves Milwaukee For Muskegon In First Trip Of 2022The Lake Express Ferry is now open for the summer season. CBS 58 was there Friday morning, May 6 when the first ride of 2022 left Milwaukee for Michigan.

TurboTax To Pay Customers $141 Million After Allegedly Steering Them Away From Free ServicesIntuit, the owner of tax filing software TurboTax, has agreed to pay $141 million in a settlement with all 50 states for allegedly steering millions of low-income Americans away from free tax-filing services.

Children Get Long COVID-19, Too, And It Can Show Up In Unexpected WaysAlmost 13 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Studies suggest that between 2% and 10% of those children will develop long Covid, but the number may be larger. Many parents may not know their child has long Covid, or the child's pediatrician hasn't recognized it as such.