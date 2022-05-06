(CBS DETROIT) – The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, encouraging people to participate and help with the critical need for blood.
The blood donated during this event will be used at local hospitals for emergency and trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of serious diseases.
Officials say all attempting donors will be entered into a raffle to win $25 gas gift cards. There will be four winners drawn.
In addition to this, there will also be a t-shirt giveaway, while supplies last.
In alignment with CDC guidance, the American Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols:
- Face masks are no longer required at blood drives.
- Social distancing will continue wherever possible.
- Mask requests from donors will be accommodated where close interaction occurs.
- Individuals may choose to wear a mask and masks will be available for those in attendance.
The blood drive will be held on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, located 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Costick Center, located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road.
Here are some things to know about donating blood:
- Giving blood takes about one hour
- Eligible donors must be in general good health, weigh at least 115 pounds, and be 17 years of age or older.
- 16-year-olds are able to donate blood if a parent is present to fill out a permission form the day of the blood drive.
