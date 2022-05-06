New Michigan Law Expands Access To Child Abuse RegistryGov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a measure expanding access to a Michigan child abuse registry, after seven years of pushing by the mother of a victim of abuse at the hands of a caregiver with previous convictions.

Video: Police In East Lansing Chase Shopper, Shoot Him In Parking LotPolice responding to a call about a shopper with a gun chased a man at a East Lansing Meijer store and shot him twice in the parking lot, according to video.

CDC Investigating Over 100 Cases Of Unexplained Hepatitis In Children, Including 5 DeathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday it's investigating 109 cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children in 25 states and territories, including Michigan, that may be linked to a worldwide outbreak.

Red Cross Blood Drive In Farmington Hills Offers Donors Chance To Win Gas Gift CardsThe American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive at the Costick Center in Farmington Hills, encouraging people to participate and help with the critical need for blood.

MDOT: Here's A List Of Construction In Metro Detroit This WeekendThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Westland Man Faces Murder, Torture Charges In Wife's DeathProsecutors charged William Scott Grant, 49, with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of felony murder and one count of torture.