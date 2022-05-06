(CBS DETROIT) — Senseless gun violence on the highways. It’s a reality that’s terrifying and causing law enforcement to come up with a plan to protect the roads.

“You’ll see increased visibility, patrols out on the freeways key hours of the day where we’ve seen more activity on the freeway than others,” said Detroit Police Assistant Chief David LeValley.

Last June, 2-year-old Brison Christian was shot and killed while riding on I-75 near Seven Mile in Detroit.

Police say gang members targeted the vehicle because they thought it belonged to a rival.

“We literally prayed for that boy, we loved him with every ounce in us,” said Brison’s father.

In memory of the toddler, police agencies across Metro Detroit are increasing patrols to crack down on violent road rage.

“The chief launched this last year after two-year-old Brison was tragically shot and killed on a local freeway. His brother was wounded during the incident and so the chief thought it was really important for us to all get together and collaboratively work on making the freeways safe,” LeValley said.

Operation Brison returns for a second year following a surge in road rage shootings.

Last year Michigan State Police investigated 67 freeway shootings, including five fatal cases.

“It is very serious and making a split-second decision because somebody cut you off or you’re angry about something could ultimately result in a life sentence or several, several years in prison,” LeValley said.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.