  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:home prices, Metro Detroit, Realtor.com

(CBS DETROIT) — Home prices in Metro Detroit rose 5.3% in March.

An analysis of data from Realtor.com shows a typical Wayne County home being listed for $129,450. The median list home price in March 2022 was down about 14.5% from March 2021.

READ MORE: Police Seize 4 Pounds Of Meth At Jackson-Area Motel

The Wayne County market was busy with a median of 34 days on the market.

READ MORE: MDARD: Bird Flu Identified In Backyard Flock In Oakland County

The market also added 1,864 new home listings in March compared to the 1,588 homes added last year.

MORE NEWS: Metro Detroit Couple Saved Thousands Using Thrift Items As Wedding Decor

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 