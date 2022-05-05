(CBS DETROIT) – Adoption and licensing fees will be waived at Detroit Animal Care in partnership BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters” program.
The fees will be waived from May 2 through 15.
Detroit Animal Care is one of over 275 shelters participating in the program.
In addition to waiving fees over this two-week period, Detroit Animal Care is giving free flowers to anyone who adopts a pet on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, while supplies last.
“We are delighted to partner again with BISSELL Pet Foundation on their springtime ‘Empty the Shelters’ promotion that provides generous support to shelters across the country, including ours,” said Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care Director. “Our partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation allows us to waive adoption and licensing fees over a two-week period in May. By making adoptions more affordable, we are able to find homes for many deserving animals in need. We also want to honor everyone who comes in on Mother’s Day with a flower in order to show our appreciation to them for opening their hearts and homes to a new four-legged friend.”
All animals are micro-chipped and neutered.
Detroit Animal Care is located at 7401 Chrysler Drive and is open seven days a week from 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM.
