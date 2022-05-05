Michigan Supreme Court Hears Challenge To Grand Jury In Flint Water CasesThe Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday that could wipe out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and eight others in the Flint water scandal, as lawyers challenged a rarely used, century-old method to investigate crimes and file indictments.

Report Says Failure Of Two Michigan Dams In 2020 Were 'Preventable'The failure of two Michigan dams that forced evacuation of 10,000 people and destroyed 150 homes was “foreseeable and preventable,” resulting from errors and miscalculations over nearly a century, an expert panel said Wednesday.

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Michigan Remains Unclaimed, Expires May 5The winner should contact Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize. It must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Protestors Rally In Downtown Detroit Following Leaked Roe v. Wade Draft OpinionDemonstrators gathered in Downtown Detroit on Tuesday advocating for abortion rights after news leaked that the Supreme Court's draft opinion could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Detroit Officials Break Ground On New Housing Project For Disabled ResidentsA new development will soon help disabled low-income Detroiters have a place to call home to fit their needs.

Viking Octantis Cruise Ship Kicks Off Great Lakes Expedition, Makes Stop In DetroitViking's new cruise ship made a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, kicking off its expedition in the Great Lakes.