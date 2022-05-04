(CBS DETROIT) — Viking’s new cruise ship made a stop in Detroit on Tuesday, kicking off its expedition in the Great Lakes.
Officials say the Viking Octantis departed from Detroit at about 2 p.m. Tuesday before sailing to Alpena and Mackinac Island as part of the Niagra & the Great Lakes voyage — an eight-day expedition that includes stops in Detroit, Toronto, Niagra Falls, Thunder Bay, Mackinac Island and Wisconsin.
“The largest and most modern ship in the Great Lakes, the Viking Octantis represents Viking’s significant investment in tourism for the region. The ship will explore itineraries throughout the Great Lakes with ports of call in Canada and the United States this spring, summer and fall,” read a press release from the company.
The Viking Octantis holds 378 guests in 189 staterooms.
In addition, the company says a 15-day voyage, “The Great Lakes Collection,” will debut in June 2023, also making a stop in Detroit.
Officials say in 2023, the Viking Octantis will be joined by its identical sister ship, Viking Polaris.
“In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travelers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible,” Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said in a statement.
