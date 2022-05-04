(CBS DETROIT) — Police say a 4-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon and is now recovering after a gun was accidentally discharged inside a Taylor home.
Detroit police officers were notified by a local hospital that a child was suffering from a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. But preliminary information suggests the shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say it was unclear if the shooting happened in Detroit. However, a preliminary investigation indicated the child was shot at a home in Taylor.
Police say the child’s uncle was on the second floor of the home and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking the 4-year-old who was on the first floor.
Detroit police say the Taylor Police Department is now investigating the shooting.
