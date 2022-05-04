(CBS DETROIT) – A new development will soon help disabled low-income Detroiters have a place to call home to fit their needs.

“It provides four barrier-free apartments,” said Detroit Housing Commission Executive Director Sandra B. Henriquez.

“The entire property, 13 of the 14 units are visitable, which means people with mobility disabilities are able to get through to visit friends and neighbors.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Mike Duggan joined city officials and Nova Development Group of Detroit to break ground on the Mack Alter Homes.

“Disabled does not mean unable,” said Andrew Creamer of Nova Development Group of Detroit.

“We’re looking forward to providing housing for people in Detroit, everyone in Detroit has empowering opportunity.”

Ground broke on Ashland Street near Mack Avenue where 14 units will be built to provide affordable housing to the disabled community.

The $5.4 million project is funded through federal and local dollars including federal HOME Funds and a Community Development Block Grant.

“Creating 14 units for low-income disabled folks because there is a place in this city for everyone and we want to have quality housing that’s affordable,” Duggan said.

Residents will pay no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent and utilities.

Affordability rates are guaranteed for 30 years.

Construction on the project is expected to last for 14 months and is scheduled to be complete by July 2023.

