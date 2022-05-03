(CBS DETROIT) – The Gilbert Family Foundation announced on Tuesday a collaboration with ProMedica and DTE Energy to help support a multi-million dollar fund to help repair homes in the city of Detroit.

The Detroit Home Repair Fund will help non-profits with the funds to provide low-income homeowners with critical home repairs.

Together, the three organizations have committed $20 million over the next three years.

The DHRF aims to address housing stability throughout the city and make sure these home are safe to live in.

“Stable housing is about more than a place to live, it is about ensuring residents and their families feel safe and secure in their home,” said Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation, which is investing $10 million to launch the initiative. “We are proud to create the Detroit Home Repair Fund alongside dedicated partners who share our belief that Detroit homeowners should have access to critical repairs and the fulfilling home environment they deserve.”

ProMedica, a national health organization, is contributing $8 million to the DHRF fund as officials from the organization say it is important to help mobilize investment in social determents of health.

“There is already significant evidence that healthier, safer homes are critical for people to be healthy and to spend more time at school, work, and with loved ones and less time in the hospital,” said Randy Oostra, President and CEO of ProMedica. “We’re excited to partner with the Gilbert Family Foundation and DTE Energy in the Detroit Home Repair Fund to provide comprehensive healthy housing services for Detroit homeowners.”

The DHRF will make repairs to roofs, windows, foundations, stairs, and more.

“The City already is providing more home repair assistance than ever before and we are deeply appreciative to the Gilbert Family Foundation, DTE and ProMedica for recognizing the need that still exists and stepping up to help meet it,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “The most important thing we can do is to help longtime Detroiters stay in their homes. Giving them greater opportunity to make badly needed repairs is an important part of our ability to do that.”

The funds made to the DHRF will be administered by Enterprise, a national nonprofit that helps increase housing supply and advance social equity.

During the press conference, Loretta Powell, a resident of Detroit’s Good Stock Community and an active community member, spoke about her home, which she has lived in since 1997.

In 2021, Powell participated in DTE’s EEA program, which allows income-qualified homeowners with options to reduce their monthly bills by making their homes more energy-efficient, but she said her home still needs repairs.

“I need new windows, I have a deck that needs to be repaired, and there are other issues that need to be addressed,” said Powell. “While canvassing in my neighborhood, I’ve visited homes with stairs that were unsafe, and seen first-hand how desperately needed home repair is in Detroit. I’m grateful to the Gilbert Family Foundation, DTE Energy, and ProMedica for this investment in me, my neighbors, and my community.”

Homeowners in Detroit with income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level can call (313)306-2082 to inquire about the DHRF and get support applying for the Homeowner Property Tax Exemption (HOPE).

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.