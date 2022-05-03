Summer Camp Costs Expected To Jump 15% This Year, Experts SayExperts say you can expect to pay up to 15% more, with a lot having to do with inflation and on-premise COVID safety protocols. But it's also due to supply and demand.

Planet Fitness Offers Teens Free Summer Gym AccessPlanet Fitness announced Monday it is offering teens free access to its facilities this summer.

Study Ranks Michigan 38th In US For NursesAccording to the study from WalletHub, Michigan is followed by Indiana and Kentucky respectively with Oklahoma being ranked the lowest. Washington state, Maine and New Mexico are ranked in the top three.

1931 Law Bans Abortion In Michigan, AG Says She Won't Defend ItMichigan currently has a 1931 law on the books that bans abortions, a law that was trumped by the federal decision in 1973.

CDC Restates Recommendation For Masks On Planes, TrainsU.S. health officials on Tuesday restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

City Of Detroit Relaunches Municipal ID ProgramAfter a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the city of Detroit has relaunched its Municipal Identification Program.