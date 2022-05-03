(CNN) — The costs of summer camp is expected to skyrocket this year.
Experts say you can expect to pay up to 15% more, with a lot having to do with inflation and on-premise COVID safety protocols. But it's also due to supply and demand.
More families are looking to send their kids off to get the interactions they missed out on when many camps closed down.
About 26 million kids are expected to enroll in camps this summer.
