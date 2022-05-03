(CBS DETROIT) — Planet Fitness announced Monday it is offering teens free access to its facilities this summer.
The national franchise announced “The High School Summer Pass Initiative,” allowing students ages 14 to 19 to participate.READ MORE: Summer Camp Costs Expected To Jump 15% This Year, Experts Say
“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and judgment-free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” Chris Rondeau, CEO at Planet Fitness, said in a statement.
Those interested can visit a Plant Fitness location or go to PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to sign up for the program.READ MORE: Study Ranks Michigan 38th In US For Nurses
The summer initiative kicks off on May 16 through Aug. 31.
Students who participate are also entered into The Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes, which a $500 scholarship will be awarded in each state and one grand prize $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: 1931 Law Bans Abortion In Michigan, AG Says She Won't Defend It