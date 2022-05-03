  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County won $2 million after a $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular instant game ticket caught her eye.

The player bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s Market, located at 26953 Ryan Road in Warren.

“The $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design, so I decided to give it a try,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, I had to do a double take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I’d won, I was very excited!”

She recently claimed her prize and chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

The 44-year-old player says that with her winnings she plans to pay bills and then save the rest.

