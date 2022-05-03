  • WWJ-TV

burton, Davison, Gambling Machines, Michigan Gaming Control Board

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines and devices from two suspected storefront casinos in the Flint area.

Raids were conducted Wednesday in Davison and Burton following an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Among the items confiscated were 23 standalone gaming machines, the Gaming Control Board said Tuesday.

Also seized was more than $29,200 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards.

