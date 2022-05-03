  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — State officials say $10 million is being awarded to 150 schools in Michigan to improve the safety and security of the buildings, students and staff.

According to a press release, the funding from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP) is awarded to 57 local school districts, 14 intermediate school districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies.

The schools have until July 1, 2023, to spend the money.

“These grant awards will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure exterior access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve safety and security.”

Officials say more than 330 applications were submitted, requesting about $35 million. The applications were reviewed by a committee including members of the Michigan State Police, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Sheriffs’ Association, state Department of Education, Association of Non-Public Schools, Michigan Emergency Management Association, charter schools and school security personnel.

“Schools should be safe havens for all those who walk their halls and learn in their classrooms,” said Tina Kerr, executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA). “These dollars are essential to helping ensure that students and staff across the state are safe. We are happy to see so many Michigan districts receiving grants and hope to see even more districts able to access these important supports in the future.”

Here is a breakdown of the money distribution:

Grantee

City 

Total Award 

Algoma Christian School 

Kent City 

$47,213 

Allendale Christian School 

Allendale 

$7,911 

American Montessori Academy  

Livonia 

$50,000 

Arbor Preparatory High School 

Saline 

$9,954 

Atlanta Community Schools 

Atlanta 

$24,000 

Auburn Area Catholic School 

Auburn 

$41,163 

Branch Intermediate School District 

Coldwater 

$112,438 

Breitung Township Schools 

Kingsford 

$39,870 

Brown City Community Schools 

Brown City 

$20,438 

Byron Center Charter School 

Byron Center 

$42,993 

Canton Preparatory High School 

Canton 

$10,500 

Capac Community Schools 

Capac 

$100,000 

Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools 

Flint 

$250,000 

Caro Community Schools  

Caro 

$88,651 

Cass City Public Schools 

Cass City 

$100,000 

Cedar Springs Public Schools 

Cedar Springs 

$99,000 

Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts 

Charlevoix 

$18,238 

Charlotte Public Schools 

Charlotte 

$220,000 

Christ The King Lutheran School 

Sebewaing 

$46,089 

Cole Academy 

East Lansing 

$61,184 

Comstock Park Public Schools 

Comstock Park 

$30,000 

Concord Academy Boyne 

Boyne City 

$42,650 

C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District 

Roscommon 

$50,000 

Copper Island Academy 

Calumet 

$35,000 

Cornerstone – Jefferson Douglass Academy   

Royal Oak  

$50,000 

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD 

Escanaba 

$37,613 

Detroit Country Day Upper School 

Beverly Hills 

$18,120 

Detroit Leadership Academy 

Detroit 

$6,150 

Distinctive College Prep 

Harper Woods 

$22,000 

Divine Providence Academy at St Joseph’s Church

Ravenna 

$10,034 

Eagle Creek Academy 

Oakland Charter Township 

$67,638 

East Intermediate School 

Lansing 

$50,000 

East Jordan Public Schools  

East Jordan 

$120,000 

East Shore Leadership Academy 

Port Huron 

$41,738 

Eaton RESA 

Charlotte 

$50,000 

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers 

Pigeon 

$50,000 

Evart Public Schools 

Evart 

$91,000 

Faith Community Christian School 

Belding 

$8,470 

Fennville Public Schools 

Fennville 

$164,052 

Flextech High School Brighton  

Brighton 

$42,588 

Fraser Public Schools 

Fraser 

$250,000 

Genesee Stem Academy 

Southfield 

$50,000 

God’s Lighthouse Academy 

Lambertville 

$27,013 

Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District 

Bergland 

$50,000 

Grand Rapids Christian Schools 

Grand Rapids 

$66,410 

Grand River Preparatory High School  

Redford 

$9,512 

Grandville Calvin Christian Schools 

Grandville 

$100,000 

Greater Heights Academy 

Flint 

$14,000 

Gwinn Area Community Schools 

Gwinn 

$150,000 

Hackett Catholic Prep High School 

Kalamazoo 

$45,238 

Hadi Educational Institute 

Dearborn Heights 

$49,738 

Harrison Community Schools 

Harrison 

$15,792 

Heritage Christian School of Cadillac 

Cadillac 

$50,000 

Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District 

Cassopolis 

$46,730 

Hillman Community Schools 

Hillman 

$54,000 

Hillsdale County Intermediate School District 

Hillsdale 

$70,133 

Hillsdale Preparatory School 

Hillsdale 

$50,000 

Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy 

Escanaba 

$23,965 

Holy Spirit Central (Catholic) School 

Norway 

$24,000 

Holy Spirit School 

Grand Rapids 

$49,025 

Hope Academy of West Michigan 

Grand Rapids 

$28,664 

Houghton-Portage Township Schools 

Houghton 

$25,238 

Ingham Intermediate School District 

Mason 

$50,000 

International Academy of Flint 

Flint 

$48,738 

Iron Mountain Public Schools 

Iron Mountain  

$250,000 

Jenison Public Schools 

Jenison 

250,000 

Kent Intermediate School District 

Grand Rapids 

$50,000 

Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School  

Lake Linden  

$62,238 

Lake Michigan Catholic Schools 

St. Joseph 

$77,000 

Lake Orion Community Schools 

Lake Orion  

$152,238 

Lake Shore Public Schools 

St. Clair Shores 

$250,000 

Lakeview School District 

Battle Creek 

$105,000 

L’anse Creuse Public Schools 

Clinton Township 

$249,865 

Lapeer County Intermediate School District 

Lapeer 

$25,000 

Leland Public School 

Leland 

$12,600 

Lenawee Intermediate School District 

Adrian 

$100,000 

Light of The World Academy 

Pinckney 

$43,500 

Lincoln Consolidated School District 

Ypsilanti 

$30,000 

Lincoln King Academy Grove   

Royal Oak 

$45,538 

Lincoln King Academy Southfield  

Royal Oak 

$39,732 

Lutheran High Westland 

Westland 

$34,988 

Madison Carver Academy  

Royal Oak 

$27,361 

Maple Valley Schools 

Vermontville 

$100,000 

Memphis Community Schools 

Memphis 

$100,000 

Merritt Academy 

New Haven 

$41,645 

Mid Peninsula School District  

Rock 

$40,000 

Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy  

Lansing 

$50,000 

Moline Christian School 

Moline 

$50,000 

Momentum Academy 

Waterford Township 

$9,200 

Monroe County ISD 

Monroe 

$50,000 

Montabella Community Schools 

Blanchard 

$75,000 

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System 

Muskegon Heights 

$96,832 

New Dawn Academy of Warren 

Southfield 

$50,000 

New Haven Community Schools 

New Haven 

$136,230 

Nextech High School  

Grand Rapids 

$25,000 

Nextech High School of Lansing  

Okemos 

$23,900 

North Huron Schools 

Kinde 

$50,000 

Northwest Education Services 

Traverse City 

$50,000 

Nottawa Community School District 

Sturgis 

$50,000 

Oakland Flextech High School 

Farmington Hills 

$13,500 

Oholei Yosef Yitzchak Lubavitch 

Oak Park 

$16,000 

Oscoda Area Schools 

Oscoda 

$80,336 

Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish School 

Plymouth 

$7,045 

Pam’s Academy of Champions 

Lansing 

$825 

Pansophia Academy  

Coldwater 

$20,238 

Pinconning Area School District 

Pinconning 

$16,238 

Plymouth Christian School 

Grand Rapids 

$50,000 

Port Huron Area School District 

Port Huron 

$250,000 

Rapid River Public Schools 

Rapid River 

$28,284 

Regina High School 

Warren 

$50,000 

Renaissance Public SchoolAcademy 

Mt. Pleasant 

$24,940 

River City Scholars Charter Academy 

Kentwood 

$25,799 

Romulus School District   

Romulus 

$55,116 

Roscommon Area Public Schools 

Roscommon 

$147,300 

Saginaw Preparatory Academy 

Saginaw 

$34,968 

Saline Area Schools 

Saline 

$245,584 

Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools  

Sault Ste Marie 

$250,000 

Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District 

Owosso 

$26,738 

South Olive Christian School 

Holland 

$50,000 

St Peters Lutheran School 

Columbus 

$43,500 

St. Charles Community School District 

St. Charles 

$65,238 

St. Fabian Catholic School 

Farmington Hills 

$14,688 

St. Ignatius School 

Rogers City 

$45,581 

St. Mary Catholic School 

Pinckney 

$2,500 

St. Mary Catholic School – Paw Paw 

Paw Paw 

$13,280 

St. Mary’s Assumption School 

Bronson 

$42,238 

St. Mary’s School 

Spring Lake 

$11,691 

St. Patrick School 

Ada 

$50,000 

St. Peter Lutheran School 

DeWitt 

$15,236 

St. Stanislaus School  

Dorr 

$19,705 

Star International Academy 

Dearborn Heights 

$112,238 

Sturgis Public Schools 

Sturgis 

$71,350 

Summerfield School District 

Petersburg 

$100,000 

Superior Central Schools 

Eben Junction 

$34,238 

The Greenspire School – Middle School 

Traverse City 

$37,000 

The Montessori School Rochester 

Rochester Hills 

$47,270 

Traverse City Area Public Schools 

Traverse City 

$250,000 

Union City Community Schools 

Union City 

$150,000 

Unionville SebewaingArea School District 

Sebewaing 

$10,000 

University Liggett School 

Grosse Pointe Woods 

$26,088 

Walkerville Public Schools 

Walkerville 

$43,655 

Washington Parks Academy 

Royal Oak 

$50,000 

Wellspring Preparatory Academy 

Grand Rapids 

$7,460 

West Bloomfield School District 

West Bloomfield 

$78,000 

West Side Christian School 

Grand Rapids 

$50,000 

Westwood Community School District 

Dearborn Heights 

$74,622 

Whitmore Lake Public Schools 

Whitmore Lake 

$126,455 

Yale Public Schools 

Yale 

$102,298 

Yeshivas Darchei Torah 

Southfield

$35,000 

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Ypsilanti

$250,000 
