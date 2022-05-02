  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, Naomi

NAOMI – Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

SAVE THE LAST DANCE – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones) are looking forward to a perfect prom night with Nathan (Daniel Puig), Jacob (Aidan Gemme), and their entire junior class…but nothing ever goes as planned when you’re a teenage superhero.

Also starring Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Barry Watson, and Mouzam Makkar.

Merawi Gerima directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#111).

Original airdate 5/3/22.

Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.