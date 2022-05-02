  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Charmed, CW

CHARMED – Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

MOST WANTED – When it becomes apparent that conspiracy group The Unseen has assembled a hit list of anyone who has helped The Charmed Ones…the girls (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Lucy Barrett) and Harry (Rupert Evans) must scramble to warn – and save – their nearest and dearest now that everyone they know is an instant target.

Also starring Jordan Donica.

Jackeline Tejeda directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#408).

Original airdate 5/6/2022.