SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") DIRECTS THE EPISODE — We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin).
Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away.
He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him.
Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star.
Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star.

The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong (#211).
Original airdate 5/3/2022.