MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

CHALLENGING THE SKEPTICS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Farrell Dillon, Chipper Lowell, Murray SawChuck, Rachel Wax, Rob Lake, Shaun Jay, and Bill Cook (#805).

Original airdate 5/7/2022.