(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist was stopped by a flat tire after trying to flee MSP in Detroit.
On Sunday, May 1, at 9:55 p.m. on trooper was traveling westbound on I-96 near M-39 when a group of motorcycles passed his vehicle at a high rate.
The trooper attempted to stop one of the motorcyclists, but the driver disregards the emergency lights and sirens and fled at a higher speed.
According to MSP, the trooper did not pursue the motorcyclist but saw the driver again a short distance away.
The trooper then activated the emergency lights and the driver exited the freeway at Telegraph coming to a stop due to a flat tire.
The driver was then arrested for fleeing and eluding. Charges are pending.
